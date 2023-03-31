Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani, Keerthy Suresh starrer witnesses career-best opening

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMEISNANI Dasara gets biggest box office opening on first day

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer saw a big start in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and overseas. The movie has received favorable reviews from both critics and viewers, which may now start to translate into higher numbers. Dasara released on 30th March 2023 and the excitement among fans for this pan-India mass entertainer have been high ever since the announcement.

Dasara Box Office Report

Dasara has benefited greatly from the market due to its pan-Indian standing and the audience's preference for South Indian films, particularly those with a local plot and action. According to reports, the movie starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh has finished its first day of business at Rs 17 crore gross, with a total of Rs 15-20 crores. This is a strong show for a movie that competed with Pathu Thala in Tamil Nadu and Ajay Devgn's Bholaa in the North.

On the very first day, the shows already started as early as 5 am to cater to the overwhelming demand. Fans witnessed a power-packed performance from the actor, who is known for his versatility and charm on screen.

About Dasara

Dasara is written and directed by Srikanth Odela and the movie focuses on Dharani, a character portrayed by superstar Nani, who seems to stir up trouble in the community every time he gets drunk before forgetting the trouble he created when sober.

Also Read: Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's action thriller CANNOT beat Drishyam 2's opening

Also Read: Dasara Twitter Review: Nani-Keerthy Suresh’s actioner receives a thumbs up from fans

Latest Entertainment News