Dasara Twitter Review: Nani-Keerthy Suresh’s actioner receives a thumbs up from fans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dasara Twitter Review

Dasara Twitter Review: South superstar Nani's highly anticipated pan-India action thriller film Dasara released worldwide today. The film is clashing with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's Bholaa at the box office. The Telugu film aims to bring focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Also starring Keethy Suresh in the lead, Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela and is touted to be one of the most crucial films of Nani’s career. Released on over 1300 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Dasara's shows started as early as 5 am on the day of release to cater to the overwhelming demand. If you planning to watch the film, take a look at what social media has to say about the film.

Dasara Twitter Review

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has an extraordinary storyline and is anticipated to have some note-worthy performances. On what his expectations are from the film, Nani said: "As an actor, I have worked hard as I do with all my films as I never take the audience for granted and always keep myself at their place whenever I take up any project."

The film sees music by Santosh Narayanan, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Naveen Nooli with writing by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P apart from Srikanth. Further talking about his film, the actor said, "There are emotions that we can easily relate to in the film. It is based on a real story experienced by our director. His father was a worker in the Singareni coal mines so it is based on a real story. It has content as well as all the elements of entertainment. It will connect with the masses. There is no one larger than life and every character you will see in the film is relatable. You will cry and laugh with them."

Latest Entertainment News