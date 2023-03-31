Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's action thriller CANNOT beat Drishyam 2's opening

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer action-thriller Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Kaithi. The trailer of the film left the fans excited and it transformed into a great opening for the film. According to the advance booking reports, Bholaa witnessed a good Day 1 collection, Directed by Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Amala Paul and Deepak Dobriyal. In the film, Tabu has tried her hand on hard core action and has even performed her action sequences herself. The audience has been in the awe of the gripping visuals in the film.

Bholaa was expected to rake in Rs 15 cr at the box office on Day 1. However, according to the reports in BoxOfficeIndia, Ajay Devgn's film earned Rs 9-11 cr on the opening day. It could not beat Drishyam 2's day 1 collection which was much anticipated. Drishyam 2 earned Rs 15 cr on the first day.

After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Bholaa is the second big-budget film releasing in theatres this year. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore and was anticipated to break Pathaan's records at the box office. The film even fared less than Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar's opening day collection (Rs 15.73 cr).

Nonetheless, fans enjoyed Ajay Devgn's Bholaa on the big screen. What may not work in favor of the film is that it is a remake and those who have already seen Karthi's Kaithi already know the story and what twists to expect.

Meanwhile, the story of Bholaa revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

