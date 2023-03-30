Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu returns to action with guns blazing; adds soul to the gripping thriller

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Movie Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Bholaa

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: March 30, 2023

March 30, 2023 Director: Ajay Devgn

Genre: Action-thriller

Bholaa Movie Review: With his earnest eyes and grim demeanor, Ajay Devgn once again gave a performance to remember. The actor plays the role of a convict who is out of prison and on his way to meet his daughter in the action-thriller movie Bholaa. From the film's beginning, the tone is set that Bholaa is a larger-than-life man who cannot be messed with. He is not only dangerous but can fight like a warrior. The first half hour of the movie works to set the stage for what is going to happen during the course of two and a half hours. While it is quite evident where the film is going, every frame and every scene is worth watching.

A racy action thriller is expected from the start where the high-octane action sequences are meant to steal the limelight. And that's what happens in the entire movie! The way other prisoners describe Ajay Devgn aka Bholaa and his beefed-up look justify how he fights the drug mafia and throws hundreds of goons away like pebbles in his way. Even an animal as fierce as a leopard is scared to fight Bholaa when he has ash on his forehead. While the storyline is predictable, Bholaa's character has not been defined completely in the film.

Through one long flashback, we are told why Bholaa has never met his 10-year-old daughter yet and what happened to his wife but there is no recollection of who he really is. How he started his journey? Looks like we have to wait for the sequel to reach that part of the story.

Other than Ajay Devgn, all the other characters, big or small, contribute to carve a world that gets intriguing with every scene. Ashwathama played by Deepak Dobriyal deserves special mention as he gets into the skin of his character of a heartless villain and still looks appealing. He effortlessly shifts from his image of a comedian onscreen to a ruthless bad guy. Tabu's onscreen presence again impresses and her chemistry with Ajay Devgn appears natural. This is the first time she has tried her hands at hard-core action and she nailed it by fighting several goons singlehandedly. Other supporting characters are also executed to perfection and help understand the plot more deeply. The side characters not only add meaning to the plot but frequently bring comic relief amid bone-breaking fights, high-speed bike chases and rip-roaring gunfire.

Interestingly, the film shows all the incidents in a single night and still, the darkness in the scenes does not appear strenuous. Kudos to Ajay Devgn for it, who not only starred in the movie but also directed Bholaa. From all the action scenes to the chasing sequences, the lighting feels good even in the dark, and picture-perfect. The cinematography deserves another round of applause for unmatched quality. Extraordinary background score that flawlessly compliments the romantic scenes as well as the dark action sequences further enhances the experience.

The only area where Bholaa falls short is not focusing more on the emotional side of the lead character's relationship with his daughter Jyoti. In the first half, the heartwarming father-daughter bond manages to tug at the heartstrings but feels missing or nearly forgotten in the second half. Eventually, when they meet, it appears sudden and breaks the mood.

To conclude, Bholaa is crafted for the masses and perfectly blends high-octane action, thriller and soul in the first half and ends with a surprising climax where a 'Bollywood actor' cameo is waiting. An exciting watch for the weekend!

Bholaa Trailer: