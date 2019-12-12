Darbar makers celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday with new poster of the film

Image Source : TWITTER Darbar is set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69th birthday today and looks like it’s going to be a treat day for his fans. The makers of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar unveiled a new poster of the film featuring Thalaiva in his trademark walking pose. The poster went viral in no time. The makers of Darbar are also expected to release the trailer today and make Rajinikanth's birthday more special for his fans.

Darbar will be Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director A.R. Murgadous, who is best known for delivering hits like Ghajini, Ramana and other super hit films.

Talking about his choice of working with Murgadous, Rajinikanth said, "We couldn’t think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his Ramana and Ghajini. I had wanted to work with him for long. When Kabali and Kaala were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story.”

Darbar will also mark Rajnikath's comeback as a cop on screen. Rajnikanth was last seen playing the role of a cop in Tamil film Pandian.

Darbar created quite a buzz with its first look. The first motion poster of the film was shared by Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal who r released the posters in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam respectively.

Darbar boasts a cast that includes names of Rajinikanth, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The technical crew of Darbar comprises of composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and editor Sreekar Prasad. Darbar is set to hit the theaters of January 10, 2020.

