Waiting for Dabangg 3? Salman Khan has Dabangg 4 written already

Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the actor's much-awaited cop-drama Dabangg 3. The actor is these days busy in the promotions of the film along with others including the director Prabhu Deva, actresses Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha and villain Kiccha Sudip. The action sequences, storyline, as well as Bhaijaan himself, is the reason why fans love to watch him on the onscreen in the avatar of Chulbul Pandey. The third installment happens to be a prequel in the series which makes it even more exciting but what is more intriguing is the actor is already set with the next part Dabangg 4.

Yes, that's true and the actor has said it himself. In a recent interview with he gave to Mumbai Mirror, he was asked that in the times when the makers are struggling with sequels, he has come up with a prequel to which he said that he is already ready with the written script of Dabangg 3. Further when he was asked if he has plans to make Dabangg 743, he said, "They just come about. Sometimes, one film gives you an idea for the next. In Dabangg 3, we explore why Rajjo’s father was an alcoholic and how Chulbul met her. Aap jab picture dekhoge toh aapko samajh mein aayega kahan kahan se nikle hain hum."

Further, he said that all of them have become like a family, "After two films, today, the minute I walk into the Dabangg set, I stop being Salman Khan, the actor, and become Chulbul Pandey. Ditto, Sonakshi who transforms instantly into Rajjo. That’s how it is with the whole cast; we’ve become a real family."

Talking about his relationship with Prabhu Deva with whom he has already signed Radhe, He said, "Yes, we have a good working relationship and I believe one shouldn’t spoil that. We were looking for a director for Radhe. My friend Prashant suggested Prabhu. I recalled he had told me that after Dabangg 3, he was going on a twomonth holiday, but Prashant urged me to speak to him and Prabhu agreed. The script was halfway through. I was working on a film at the time... I don’t remember the name... and it was to come out on Eid, which didn’t happen…"

Coming back to Dabangg 3, the film is slated to release on December 20. Check out the trailer here:

