From playing Duryodhan to entering Hollywood, 10 lesser known facts about Thalaiva Rajiniknath

Rajinikanth is not just a name but is synonymous to extreme stardom and God for the people in South India. The actor enjoys huge popularity and people call him Thaliava. Starting his career as a conductor, Rajinikanth always wanted to be an actor. From doing odd jobs to working hard to make his dream come true, the actor burned the midnight oil to reach where he is today. On December 12th, ie today, the superstar has turned 69 years old and like every year, his birthday is celebrated like a festival in the south. Interestingly, he has already celebrated his birthday according to his star sign on December 2nd with his family and close friends.

Nonetheless, it is impossible for Thaliva fans to miss a chance to celebrate their favorite actor and his work through these years today. As Rajinikanth turns 69, have a look at some lesser known facts about the superstar.

Rajinikanth was born in a Maharashtrian family living in Bengaluru and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. While he aspired to be an actor, he started with a job of a conductor and used to earn around Rs 750 in his job. Rajinikanth started his acting career with mythological Kannada plays and portrayed the role of Duryodhana. In the beginning of his career, Rajinikanth played many negative roles until he starred in in S P Muthuraman's Bhuvana Oru Kelvikkuri. After popularity in South Indian cinema, the superstar also reached Hollywood when he in 1988, he made an appearance in the English action adventure film Bloodstone. He brought animation to the Tamil cinema. His film Raaja Chinna Roja was the first Tamil film that included animation in the movie. Rajinikanth usually goes to the Himalayas after the release of his films. Also to Bangalore however, is his favourite spot to hang out with his old buddies. Rajinikanth made his film debut in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal and in 1985, he played the role of Hindu saint Raghavendra Swami in his 100th movie Sri Raghavendra. Enthiran, Rajinikanth and director Shankar’s film is the most expensive Indian film to be made to date. It is also the highest grossing Indian film of all time. Rajiniknath goes to the Himalayas after the release of his film and also to Bangalore, which is his favorite place to hang out with friends. He is India’s highest paid actor and Asia’s second highest paid actor.

