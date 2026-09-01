One killed in New York as knife-wielding woman goes on rampage at Times Square, shot dead by cops

New York:

A knife-wielding woman killed one person and injured another in New York City's Times Square on Monday before being shot and killed by police, authorities said. Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the deaths during a press conference and said the second victim was in stable condition in hospital.

Local media reports said the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition following the police shooting, though authorities later confirmed her death. Police said they did not believe the stabbing was related to terrorism.

An AFP journalist at the scene reported a heavy presence of emergency services, while officials examined a patch of blood in the usually crowded tourist hub.

A witness told local outlet PIX11 that the woman was carrying two knives and was tasered by police before allegedly rushing towards officers.

"They shot her twice," the unnamed witness said.

The New York Police Department described the incident as a "confirmed officer-involved shooting" and said the investigation was ongoing.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemns attack

Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the deadly stabbing in Times Square, saying a woman carrying multiple knives stabbed two people before responding NYPD officers deployed a Taser and opened fire.

“I want to thank the NYPD officers who stepped in and prevented a horrific attack from becoming even worse,” Mamdani said.

He confirmed that one victim and the alleged attacker had died, while the second victim remained in hospital in stable condition.

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