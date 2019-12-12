Not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni; this cricketer is Deepika Padukone’s all-time favourite player

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone’s all-time favourite player is Rahul Dravid

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is all over the internet after the release of the trailer of her film Chhapaak. The actress is garnering praise from all corners for her representation of an acid attack survivor in the film. Other than movies, Deepika is a big fan of sports. While she is already a national level badminton player, she also loves cricket. Recently, she confessed being a huge fan of former Indian international cricketer Rahul Dravid.

"My all-time favourite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. A lot of my idols are not what they have done in the sport and the game, but how they have conducted themselves outside. For me, he is somebody I have admired and looked up to, and he is from Bangalore," she said.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at '83 wrap up bash

Deepika also emphasised on the importance of sports in life. "How much we focus on our physical strength -- our mental strength and mental endurance -- is equally important if not more. At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it's the mind that takes over -- and nurturing that is very important. A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that -- the grit, courage, determination and spirit is important," said Deepika, on Star Sports' pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live.

Deepika Padukone will soon make her debut as a producer in the self-starring Chhapaak, directed and co-produced by Raazi maker Meghna Gulzar. The actress portrays real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. She will next be seen playing the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev’s wife in Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The film stars her real-life husband Ranveer Singh in the lead.

