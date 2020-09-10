Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VADIVEL BALAJI Comedian Vadivel Balaji dies due to heart attack in Chennai

Popular actor-comedian Vadivel Balaji passed away earlier Thursday morning at the age of 45. Known for television shows like Adhu Idhu Edhu and Kalakapovathu Yaaru, Balaji breathed last at a Government hospital in Chennai. Reports claim that he was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. He is now survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. he comedian was paralyzed after having the heart attack and was undergoing treatment for the past 15 days. After the family was unable to manage the expenses, he was shifted to a couple of other hospitals and finally to a Government hospital. He was well known for his mimicry and body language.

The late comedian was also a part of various Tamil films and known for imitating popular comedian Vadivelu. He was last playing a crucial role in Nayanthara's hit film Kolamaavu Kokila. He was born in Maurai and made his debut in the industry through a film called En Raasavin Manasile, that released in 1991.

