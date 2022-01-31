Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bheemla Nayak: Makers of Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's film lock two release dates

The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' have finally shared two release dates for the film. The movie which was earlier slated to release on January 12 will now hit the theatres on either February 25 or April 1. The official confirmation came through a tweet from Sithara Entertainment that read, "As we have always promised, #BheemlaNayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves!."

Have a look:

Bheemla Nayak was one of those films which was slated to release on Makar Sankranti but got delayed due to COVID pandemic and also to avert a clash at the box-office with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam.

The makers apologised to the fans after they announced the postponement of the movie's release. 'Bheemla Nayak' producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, took to his social media, wrote, "Apologies to all the fans. Sorry, it was out of my hands. I had to go by our hero @PawanKalyan gari words."

In order to avert a clash at the box-office, the bigwigs of the Telugu film industry decided to request the makers of 'Bheemla Nayak' and 'F3' to postpone their respective movies.

The reasons quoted for the postponement include the distribution of theatres for the big-ticket movies during Sankranthi, along with other problems related to movie collections.

As 'Bheemla Nayak' is out of the race now, S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Radhe Shyam' will be the two big movies that would compete at the box-office during Sankranthi.