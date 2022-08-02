After directing Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi's hit Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj takes break from social media

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITZ_VIJAY_45 Lokesh Kanagaraj

After directing a superhit film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, Lokesh Kanagaraj on Monday announced that he will be taking a break from social media for some time. Lokesh tweeted, "Hey guys! I'm taking a small break from all social media platforms... I'll be back soon with my next film's announcement! Till then, do take care all of you. With love, Lokesh Kanagaraj."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Lokesh's fans are speculating that he has taken a break from social media as he is preparing for his upcoming project which is again going to be a superhit. One of them wrote, "Take care brother..All the best..Waiting for the announcement.." Another said, "Next , #Thalapathy67 Roaring Soon ! Full Fledged Loki Sambavam Loading !"

Actor Lokesh Kanagaraj has been having a dream run in Tamil cinema after delivering back-to-back hits. The young director is today one of the most sought after directors in Tamil cinema as his last film Vikram shattered records at the box office and even made over Rs 500 crores worldwide. The phenomenal earnings earned the movie the title of being the most profitable film in Tamil cinema.

Prior to 'Vikram', Lokesh had made three other films -- 'Maanagaram', 'Kaithi' and 'Master' -- all of which had gone to become either hits, superhits or blockbusters.

Although Lokesh has not disclosed his next project officially as of now, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that he will be directing actor Vijay's next film, which is being tentatively referred to as #Thalapathy67 by fans.

About Vikram

Vikram hit the theatres on June 3. The film also hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 8. It premieres in four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles.

The film is a spiritual successor of the 1986 film of the same name. It revolves around a Black Ops cop team's mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Haasan plays the role of an agent working for RAW, Arun Kumar. He is at times brutal and ruthless with criminals. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie. Produced by Haasan and Mahendran under the banner 'Raaj Kamal Films International', the film has marked Kamal Haasan's glorious comeback and is touted to be the perfect choice for a possible franchise.

