Janhvi Kapoor opposite Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir Khan? Actress says 'Thoda odd hoga..'

Janhvi Kapoor is riding high on success, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter has an impressive lineup of films this year. The actress is soaking in the success of her OTT movie Goodluck Jerry. She recently wrapped up the last schedule of her movie Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and has also started training sessions for her next film Mr and Mrs Mahi which also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role. Janhvi recently broke her silence on sharing screen space with superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The actress rather looked apprehensive about working with the Khans. She said it would be 'odd' when asked about the same.

While talking to NDTV, when Janhvi was asked if she would like to collaborate with the three Khans, the actress said, "They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd to star opposite them) but I would love to work with them."

She also revealed that according to her she would look good with Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor on screen. Interestingy, Janhvi will soon be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. The film went on floors in April in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023. Recently, Varun took to Instagram and shared a clip announcing the film's wrap-up. He captioned th post, "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko."

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

Apart from Bawaal and Karan Johar's production Mr and Mrs Mahi she also has her father Boney Kapoor produced Mili. Mr and Mrs Mahi is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7 and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmmika Mandanna starrer GoodBye.

