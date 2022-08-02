Har Ghar Tiranga: Prabhas, R Madhavan, Mahesh Babu join PM Modi's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM, TWITTER Prabhas, R Madhavan, Mahesh Babu

Har Ghar Tiranga: Indian film personalities have joined PM Modi's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Popular names from showbiz took to social media to share hearty messages for the national campaign. Celebs like Prabhas, R Madhavan and Mahesh Babu among others shared posts on social media and urged their fans and followers to hoist the National Flag of India at their homes.

"As we enter the 75th year of our independence, we must not forget the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives to keep our flag high. To keep their memories alive, let's bring home our Tiranga & proudly fly it from 13-15 Aug #HarGharTiranga," Madhavan tweeted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Prabhas too posted a photo on his verified Instagram account and wrote, "Our India is a land of many cultures and diverse population. But, the #Tiranga is an emotion for all Indians without any difference. Let's unite together this Independence day and hoist our National Flag at all our homes from 13th-15th August, 2022 #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav."

Mahesh Babu too shared a similar message on the microblogging platform Twitter. "Our Tiranga.. our pride! Let's pledge to keep our tricolour flying high! #HarGharTiranga from 13th-15th August 2022!" his tweet reads.

To mark the 75th year of independence, the Union government is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and as a part of the same, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' has been adopted to inspire all countrymen to hoist the national flag at their homes. Under the programme, the national flag will be hoisted from August 13 to 15.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same."

In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 31, Prime Minister Modi had said, "Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to 15, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga- Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised. By becoming a part of this movement, from August 13 to 15, you must hoist the Tricolour at your home, or adorn your home with it."

"I also have a suggestion that from August 2 to August 15, all of us can place the Tricolour in our social media profile pictures. August 2 has a special connection with our Tricolour. This day is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah ji who designed our national flag," he had added.

