After rumoured exes Ananya Panday & Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter to grace Koffee With Karan 7

After Ishaan Khatter's rumoured ex-girlfriends Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7, it's time for him to grace the show. Ishaan on Monday took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures hinting toward his entry in the Karan Johar hosted show. Shahid Kapoor's half-brother captioned his post, "Koffee date with __ #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7." However, the actor did not mention who will be accompanying him on the chat show. Although rumours are rife that his Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing the 'Koffee' couch with him.

In no time, Ishaan's post was bombarded with sweet comments from his fans and friends from the industry. His Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Bhoot…" Shahid Kapoor's wife and his sister-in-law Mira Rajput commented, "Blonde roast."A fan wrote, "Omg can’t wait." Another said, "Koffee date with Katrina."

Earlier, Ananya Panday was seen with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda in the show. During the episode, Ananya revealed that she went on a date with Vijay Deverakonda when she was dating Ishaan. Vijay answered to one of Karan's questions that they went on one date. Ananya asked him, "It was a date?" Vijay promptly added, "Kind of. You looked pretty, I dressed up." Karan was shocked and asked, "You went on a date with Vijay while you were dating Ishaan (Khatter)?". Finally, Ananya admitted, "It was a friendly date."

Ishaan was also rumored to be dating Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. The actress was also seen in Karan's show with Sara Ali Khan. Both Janhvi and Ishaan made their Bollywood debut together in Dhadak.

Ishaan Khatter's upcoming films

Ishaan will be seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and war drama Pippa with Mrunal Thakur in his kitty.

