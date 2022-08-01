Monday, August 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. After rumoured exes Ananya Panday & Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter to grace Koffee With Karan 7

After rumoured exes Ananya Panday & Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter to grace Koffee With Karan 7

Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor were rumoured to be dating Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. The actor on Monday confirmed that he will appear on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2022 22:42 IST
Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter

After Ishaan Khatter's rumoured ex-girlfriends Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7, it's time for him to grace the show. Ishaan on Monday took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures hinting toward his entry in the Karan Johar hosted show. Shahid Kapoor's half-brother captioned his post, "Koffee date with __ #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7." However, the actor did not mention who will be accompanying him on the chat show. Although rumours are rife that his Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing the 'Koffee' couch with him. 

Check out Ishaan's post below:

Netizens reactions 

In no time, Ishaan's post was bombarded with sweet comments from his fans and friends from the industry.  His Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Bhoot…" Shahid Kapoor's wife and his sister-in-law Mira Rajput commented, "Blonde roast."A fan wrote, "Omg can’t wait." Another said, "Koffee date with Katrina."

Earlier, Ananya Panday was seen with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda in the show. During the episode, Ananya revealed that she went on a date with Vijay Deverakonda when she was dating Ishaan. Vijay answered to one of Karan's questions that they went on one date. Ananya asked him, "It was a date?" Vijay promptly added, "Kind of. You looked pretty, I dressed up." Karan was shocked and asked, "You went on a date with Vijay while you were dating Ishaan (Khatter)?". Finally, Ananya admitted, "It was a friendly date."

Ishaan was also rumored to be dating Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. The actress was also seen in Karan's show with Sara Ali Khan. Both Janhvi and Ishaan made their Bollywood debut together in Dhadak. 

Related Stories
Koffee With Karan 7: Not Aditya or Vijay, Ananya Panday reveals having crush on Aryan Khan

Koffee With Karan 7: Not Aditya or Vijay, Ananya Panday reveals having crush on Aryan Khan

Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday connects Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar over call | VIDEO

Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday connects Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar over call | VIDEO

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda forced to leave Mumbai event after crowd got 'uncontrollable'; watch video

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda forced to leave Mumbai event after crowd got 'uncontrollable'; watch video

Also read: Dia Mirza's niece passes away; actress pens heartfelt note mourning her demise

Ishaan Khatter's upcoming films 

Ishaan will be seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and war drama Pippa with Mrunal Thakur in his kitty.

Also read: Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat breaks silence on ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed's claims of him being possessive

 

Latest Web Series News

Top News

Latest News