Run BTS 2022 Special Episode Date & Time India: Jin, Suga, JHope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook are back | VIDEO

Run BTS 2022 Special Episode Date & Time India: Fan favourite K-pop stars Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, & Jungkook are back. The septet will be returning together for their loved reality show Run BTS. South Korean music sensation BTS announced that a "special episode" of their variety web series. The band shared the update about the popular show on their official Twitter page in a video.

"BTS's own show 'Run BTS' is finally back after 10 months of break," said group leader RM in the clip. In the announcement video, Jin further said the members will be back with "more fun" after recharging for a bit. Fans can watch "Run BTS" on Weverse, V LIVE, or YouTube, added Jung Kook. "Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode Teaser," read the caption of the post. Watch BTS' latest video here:

Run BTS 2022 Special Episode Date & Time

Run BTS 2022 Special Episode will be premiering on August 16 at 11:00 PM KST (Korean Standard Time). This means that ARMY in India can watch it at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to watch Run BTS 2022 Special Episode?

Fans of BTS, popularly known as ARMY can watch their favourite septet -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, & Jungkook -- on Weverse, V LIVE, or YouTube.

What is Run BTS?

"Run BTS" first aired on August 1, 2015. It follows the septet as they play games or participate in a variety of activities that require them to complete challenges. The season three finale of "Run BTS", which was the 156th episode of the show, premiered on October 12, 2021. In the season finale, BTS had played games from previous episodes, reminisced memories and promised fans to return with another chapter.

Is BTS Run 2022 Full Season?

So far, the band has not specified whether the show is returning for a full-fledged season or it is just a single episode for their fans.

BTS break-up

Following the release of their anthology album 'Proof' in June, BTS -- comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, & Jungkook -- said they will take a break as a group to focus on solo activities.

