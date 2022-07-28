BTS' J-Hope: List of girlfriends, heartbreaking love story and dating rumours of K-pop star

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV J Hope

BTS' J-Hope is currently the most talked about K-pop artist and why not, the Korean had just released his first solo album, is riding high on Billboard charts and is also going to enthral the audience at Lolapalooza fest. Given his popularity and recent link rumours, many have been wondering who is J-hope dating? Does this BTS member has a girlfriend? Or how many people has he dated in the past?

J-Hope's Heartbreaking Love Story

While the K-pop star hasn't ever accepted being in a relationship he did open up about going through a rough phase and heartbreak. Earlier, in an episode of Rookie King, J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok shared that while listening to Solo, the original Dynamic Duo tune reminded him of his ex-girlfriend. He also opened up about his love story during high school. Sadly, it ended soon as the girl left JHope for another boy.

JHope Girlfriends and Dating Rumours

Apart from this, J Hope has never mentioned about being with a girl. however, he has been linked to a number of celebrities and non-celebrities too. After the successful launch of EGO, multiple photographs surfaced that had J-Hope being photographed with a girl. ARMY was convinced that J-Hope has finally found a girlfriend. But turns out it was just a rumour and those photos were not even real.

More recently, J-Hope was said to be dating BLACKPINK's Rose. The rumours began last month when the duo were spotted at a restaurant. Even though they did not share photos together, fans were quick to point out that they were indeed at the same place. again, these were just false stories.

J-Hope and Rose were at the same place on the very same day but so were many other K-pop idols. Apparently, it was a launch that made them gather there.

Well, seems like J-Hope is single, ARMY take a note of that, you never know in which BTS concert you can click with him.

