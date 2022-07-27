BTS fans you can stay in K-pop band's In The Soop house for just $7, here's how you can book it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INTHESOOP.TV BTS In the Soop house

BTS fans know each and every nook and corner of the house that the superband stayed in while shooting their popular reality show, In The Soop. Aftell, how can one overlook, RM's reading sessions or the way Jin and Jungkook made a mess in the kitchen. And of course, the unlimited fun pool sessions of the septet including Jimin, V, Suga and J-Hope. You all must have had hopes to live in the house at least once. What if that wish is granted? Well, it has been.

For the first time, the expansive property where 21st century pop icons BTS stayed during the filming of HYBE's original content (reality show), IN THE SOOP BTS ver. Season 2, is now available for an overnight stay on Airbnb. Guests will be able to find peace in the lush countryside of PyeongChang, South Korea, just as the seven members did while going about their daily lives and resting on the original content.

Despite their hectic schedules, the members of IN THE SOOP BTS enjoyed leisurely moments and reconnected with nature during the second season. Guests will stay at the estate and relive their favourite moments, such as:

Reading books in the study like RM or relaxing, Jin-style, on the unicorn-shaped float in the home's pool

Finding creative inspiration and strumming guitars like SUGA, snapping selfies with a Polaroid like j-hope or painting on a canvas as V does

For more high-energy entertainment, weight training like Jimin, flying high on a trampoline like Jung Kook or bouncing a ball in the basketball court like Bam, Jung Kook's dog

About the stay

The one-night stay on August 29 for only $7 - a nod to the band's seven members - will immerse two lucky guests in the various elements the K-pop group personally enjoyed during their time on property only a few months ago, including:

Some of the same furniture and amenities that appeared on the show so guests can truly channel the lifestyle of BTS

A karaoke machine, sound system and all of BTS hit tracks and albums, including 'Permission to Dance', 'Butter' and their just-released album, Proof

Specially catered dishes like charcoal grilled Korean beef (which the band referred to as 'the best taste in the universe' in the show), and Tteok-bokki, or simmered rice cakes. Plus egg tarts produced by Bang & Bakers, currently served at HYBE INSIGHT, HYBE's music museum.

How to book

Guests can request to book this stay on Tuesday, August 2 from 11 AM KST (Monday, August 1 at 10 PM ET) at airbnb.com/inthesoopbts. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from PyeongChang, South Korea. Round trip car transportation will be provided for the 20-minute journey from KTX PyeongChang station to the IN THE SOOP BTS property.

While only one overnight stay will be offered, 'geok jeong ma' ('don't worry' in Korean) - there will be an opportunity to check out the IN THE SOOP BTS property while staying at other listings near the property soon.

For those looking to discover similar stays surrounded by nature, Airbnb recently introduced a new way to search and discover homes through Airbnb Categories. With 200,000 countryside homes available around the globe, there are plenty of 'in the soop' (English translation 'In the forest') inspired getaways.

