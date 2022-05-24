Who are BTS members dating? Know all about V, Jungkook, Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin & J-Hope's girlfriends

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHARTS_K BTS members V, Jungkook, Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin & J-Hope'

BTS members and their girlfriends: K-pop sensations V, Jungkook, Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope are private when it comes to their dating life. As the Korean stars continue to win fans across the world, BTS ARMY is intrigued to know all about their personal lives, including their girlfriends. Recently, as photos of V and BLACKPINK's Jennie together on Jeju Island was posted online, the two were caught up in dating rumours. The two stars have neither denied nor confirmed the rumours yet.

As we wait to hear from V and Jennie about their relationship, here's what we know about BTS members and their dating life:

Who is V's girlfriend?

The only BTS member for whom Big Hit Entertainment had to release a statement is none other than V aka Kim Kim Tae-hyung. Before rumours of him dating BLACKPINK's Jennie caught attention, he was said to be dating a fan called Hi. The singer often used the phrase 'Hi Nuna' making everyone believe in the rumours. However, as things started to gain more and more attention, Big Hit Entertainment clarified that though V and Hi have been in touch they aren't dating and are just friends.

Who is Jungkook's girlfriend?

Well, media reports suggest that BTS star Jungkook is single at the moment. In the past, he has been linked to K-pop stars Jeong Ye In of the group 'Lovelyz' and Jung Chae Yeon from 'DIA'. He was also said to be dating CUBE trainee Ko So-hyun and fans continue to link them with the nicknames. But there has been no confirmed news.

Who is Jin's girlfriend?

Jin was said to be in relationship with comedienne Lee Gook Joo. The rumours about them dating got stronger after Jin thanked her in the first 3 BTS album notes. While the two have not spoken about it publicly, fans have took this as a sign of something brewing between them.

Who is RM's girlfriend?

While RM managed to stay away from dating rumours for the most part of his career, fans went into a tizzy when they saw him removing a ring from the wedding finger. Before you get to conclusions, there has been nothing on his wedding yet. But multiple media reports claim that he did have someone in his life in 2017. While speaking to Billboard about BTS' 'Love Yourself' album, RM said, "I thought it was the right outro for this album because it is really a range of emotions - I'm saying I met this person that I really love, this person is the love of my life right now, I'm saying that I was confused and I was looking for love and this world is complex."

Who is Jimin's girlfriend?

Over the years, multiple names have come forward. The Korean popstar was said to be dating fellow K-pop star Han Seung-yeon from the group KARA some time back. While Jimin hasn't spoken about about it, Han told a portal that Jimin 'caught her eye' when they were promoting Mamma Mia.

Who is Suga's girlfriend?

Suga enjoys unprecedented fame and we all know that. He has been super busy always and recently collaborated with another Korean star PSY. Apparently, his busy schedule has refrained him from dating. at least, he claims so. Suga and K-pop star Suran sparked dating rumours when they were working together on the song 'Wine'. However, it quickly faded. So technically, Suga is still single.

Who is J-Hope's girlfriend?

BTS' J-Hope is said to have found love before he found fame. But, unfortunately, things didn't work out and the two parted ways. Away from rumours, this is the only story that got most attention about J-Hope's dating life.