Bollywood movie titles changed due to controversies: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Padmavat, Laxmii & more

Bollywood movie titles changed due to controversies: Shakespeare famously said "What's is the name?" But, that stands conflicted when it comes to movie titles. In various instances, Bollywood has come under the spotlight for its controversial movie names. The latest example of the same is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film was earlier called 'Satyanaryan Ki Katha'. However, after it allegedly hurt sentiments, the film was given a new title.

But 'Satayaprem Ki Katha' is not the first film and definitely not the last to have resorted to title change upon marring its name in controversy. Bollywood is full of such examples. Let's look at some of the most popular film titles that were changed:

Satyanaryan Ki Katha to Satyaprem Ki Katha

Last year, when 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' was announced, it was alleged that the film title is objectionable. Following which "to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional," the makers decided to change it. A year after, the makers shared the new title, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Prithviraj to Samrat Prthiviraj

Akshay Kumar's film was in controversy after Shri Rajput Karni Sena said that 'Prthiviraj' insults the great Indian emperor. After much discussion, the makers changed the title to 'Samrat Prthiviraj'.

Laxmmi Bomb to Laxmii

Before 'Prithvira'j, the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' was renamed 'Laxmii', following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to earlier reports, the makers had received a legal notice from the Rajasthan-based outfit, Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claiming that the name 'Laxmmi Bomb' was demeaning towards Goddess Laxmi, adding that the title insulted sentiments.

Pamavati to Padmaavat

In 2017, the Karni Sena had mounted a strong protest against 'Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Deepika Padukone. After days of violent protest and processions, the film was renamed to 'Padmaavat'.

Ramleela to Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela

Sanajay Leela Bhansali has often caught himself in troubled waters due to his movie titles. 'Ramleela' is just another example. SLB also faced opposition for his film starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Initially titled Raamleela, the name of the film was changed to 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela' to avoid any religious conflict.

Billu Barber to Billu

'Billu Barber', a Shah Rukh Khan film, also faced trouble because of its title. A representative of the barber community from Mumbai, who has been successful in his traditional vocation, raised objection to his people being described as barbers. India is a country where, traditionally, people and communities have been tagged by their vocations. A lot many use their ancestral family vocations as surnames even today. Eventually, the film's title had to be shortened to 'Billu' (2009).

Loveratri to Loveyatri

On Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut, an FIR was lodged against him and actors Salman Khan Warina Hussain, claiming that the romantic movie 'Loveratri', will hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. The romantic drama is set in Gujarat against the backdrop of Navratri, where a happy-go-lucky boy from Baroda (Aayush), falls in love with an NRI, (Warina) when she visits the town during the nine-day festival. Later the film was renamed 'Loveyatri'.

Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's film was at the receiving end for a while with many people calling the title derogatory and insensitive to those battling mental health issues. After a lot of hullabaloo, 'Mental Hai Kya' was changed to 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Jaffna to Madras Cafe

John Abraham's movie based on the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was also in news for its controversial title. The film was initially called ‘Jaffna’. Coincidentally, it is also a place located in Sri Lanka. Following immense pressure from the neighbouring country, the 2013 film had to undergo a title change and was named 'Madras Cafe'.

