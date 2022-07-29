Friday, July 29, 2022
     
  5. Angamaly Diaries actor Sarath Chandran found dead at 37

Angamaly Diaries actor Sarath Chandran found dead at 37

Sarath Chandran previously worked in an IT firm and also worked in film as a dubbing artist. His most popular role was in the Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2022 18:40 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Sarath Chandran is no more

Young Kerala actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday, according to the film industry sources. The 37-year-old actor shot into prominence with his film "Angamaly Diaries" and his other popular films included "Koode", "Oru Mexican Aparatha", to name a few. Actor Antony Varghese shared an image of Sarath Chandran from "Angamaly Diaries" and wrote "RIP Brother."

The details of the death are awaited. Hailing from Kochi, Sarath Chandran previously worked in an IT firm and also worked in film as a dubbing artist. He made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film "Aneesya".

 

