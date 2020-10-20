Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRITHVIRAJSUKUMARAN Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for Covid-19

Upcoming superstar Prithviraj on Tuesday tested positive for Covid. He was shooting for his latest film "Jana Gana Mana" here. Along with him the director of the film Dijo Jose Antony also has tested positive. Consequent to this, the film crew and all those who have come in contact with the two have to go into self-isolation, a crew member said. The actor shared his health update on social media and wrote, "Hello everyone, I have been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's Jana Gana Mana since October 7. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures.

As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I am asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern."

Have a look at his post here:

Speaking about his work, he went to Jordan earlier this to complete the shooting schedule of his film Aaadujeevitham. Not just the actor but also his 58-member crew were stuck in the Wadi Rum desert for three months because of flying restrictions due to coronavirus. They reached back India in May and went into self-quarantine for two weeks.

On the personal front, the actor is married to Supriya Menon and the two of them are parents to a daughter named Alankrita.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage