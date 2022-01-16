Acharya new release date announced, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's film to hit theaters in April

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KONIDELAPRO Poster of Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi

The makers of director Koratala Siva's eagerly-awaited action entertainer 'Acharya', which features Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead, on Sunday announced that the film would release on April 1 this year. The film, which was supposed to originally release on May 13 last year was first postponed to February 4 this year due to the pandemic. However, with the onset of the third wave of Covid, the team had on Saturday announced that they were postponing the release of the film yet again and added that they would announce a fresh release date shortly.

On Sunday, the production house, Konidela Production Company, on its Twitter timeline, announced that the film would release on April 1, 2022. It will arrive in theatres on the occasion of the Ugadi festival. "This Ugadi, witness the mega mass on big screens. #Acharya Grand Release on April 1," Konidela Pro Company said in a tweet on its official page.

Backed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film is among the most looked forward films of the year for fans of Telugu cinema as this will be the first time that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in full-fledged roles.

The movie, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hedge playing the love interests of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, has music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by S. Thirunavukkarasu.

"Acharya" began filming in 2020 but faced delays in production due to COVID-19. The film is presented by Surekha Konidela.

--with inputs from IANs, PTI