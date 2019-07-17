Veteran Bengali actor Swarup Dutta passes away at 78

Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
Bengali actor Swarup Dutta, known for his performances in Bengali films such as "Pita Putra" and "Harmonium", died here on Wednesday at the age of 78.

New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2019 20:04 IST
Yesteryears actor Swarup Dutta, known for his performances in Bengali films such as "Pita Putra" and "Harmonium", died here on Wednesday at the age of 78. The septuagenarian was admitted at a city hospital on Saturday and he breathed his last at 6:10 am on Wednesday.

The actor who had been suffering from age-related ailments is survived by his wife and a son. Dutta's debut film was Tapan Sinha's "Apanjan" (1968), and he made a mark in the Bengali film and theatre industries owing to his versatile actings kills in numerous films of the seventies.

"His acting in Tapan Sinha's 1968 film 'Apanjan' has left a remarkable impression in the minds of the viewers. His demise created an irreplaceable void in the world of acting," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement.

