Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 starring Vikranth, Arthana Binu leaked online by Tamilrockers

Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2, which is a sports drama film that released this weekend has been leaked online by Tamilrockers. The film has actors Vikranth and Arthana Binu in the lead. Tamilrockers have been notorious in piracy. They have made films like Avengers, Kalank, Student of the Year 2 and many more, available for free download.

Not just Bollywood or Hollywood, pirated versions of South Indian movies like Gorilla, Raatchasi, Pakkiri and Oh Baby have been leaked by the site over the past few weeks. The full movie is available for download on the site hitting the film's collection badly. The business of a movie is impacted hugely that causes overall loss to the filmmakers.

Written and directed by Selva Sekaran, Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 is a sequel to Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu. The story of the film revolves around Vikranth joining the Kabaddi team. Kishore reprises his role as the coach in the sequel. This film features Vikranth, Soori, Arthana, Santhosh, Pasupathy, Kishore, Kanja Karuppu, Ravi Mariya, and Appukutty in important roles.