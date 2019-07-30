Image Source : TWITTER Pehlwaan first look: Suniel Shetty as Sarkar makes powerful impact in Kannada debut

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is all set to make his Kannada debut with action-drama Pehlwaan, which also stars South sensation Sudeep. Suniel Shetty's first look for the film is now out and, we must say it looks impressive all the way. With a mix of action, drama, and comedy, Pehlwaan is the universal story of a wrestler who fights for pride, love and his sport.

Suniel Shetty will be seen as a wrestling coach in his upcoming multi-lingual film, Pehlwaan. Making his comeback on screen after A Gentleman, Suniel is thrilled to be a part of this project. Recently, Suniel shot for a song, ‘Jai Ho Pehlwaan’, for the action-drama film and was accompanied by 500 other dancers.

In the song Jai ho pehlwaan, Suniel Shetty will be seen shaking a leg with Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep. The song has been shot on a massive scale with 500 dancers and will release in all five languages. It is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and sung by Vyas Raj, Dev Negi, Amit Mutreja. The music of the film is composed by Arjun Janya.

Suniel Shetty commented on his look for the song. He said, “I absolutely loved the look. It is about going back to the masses and the sport of the masses which is wrestling. Super excited about this one as it is my first Kannada film. I am also excited about the way the makers have presented my character Sarkar in the film, an elderly figure to Kiccha Sudeep. Love the grandeur of the song and also the choreography by Ganesh Acharya. It felt so good to dance after a long time."

The teaser of the film has already created much buzz about it. The film will release in 2500 screens on September 12, 2019 across India, making it the biggest release for any Kannada film.

Director Krishna, while talking about the film shared, “The movie has a universal theme, and will hit the bull’s eye with all the heart it has in it. We are very happy about the film’s release, especially the fact that the film will be releasing in five languages.”

Produced by Swapna Krishna, presented by Zee Studios, this action drama will be releasing in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam across India.

