Vikram's Cobra OTT premiere: Latest Tamil thriller to release on Netflix, Prime Video or SonyLIV?

Vikram's Cobra has been running in cinema halls. However, its lengthy runtime and muddled-up screenplay have been a point of criticism among the fans. At the box office too, the Tamil action thriller has not been performing well. After Vikram's Mahaan, it seems like Cobra will be the second dud in a row for the South Indian star. Meanwhile, many are wondering when and where Cobra will be premiering on OTT so that Chiyaan fans can watch it from the comfort of their homes. For those, we bring to you all the details of Cobra's OTT premiere.

When and where to watch Vikram's Cobra on OTT?

Cobra is running in cinema halls currently. After its theatrical run is over, the movie will be released on Sony LIV as the streaming rights have been sold to them. The movie will be available for streaming at least two months after it has exhausted its theatrical run so do not expect it drop online on the streaming service before October end. If you are eager to watch it and not wait for its OTT premiere, it is recommended that you book your tickets to watch the film in theaters now.

Cobra movie details

Cobra has been shot in various locations in India and abroad. Vikram plays the role of Madhi, a mathematical genius moonlighting as an assassin. He has as many as six elaborate get-ups in the film as he is filmed across various locations like Scotland, France, London and Kolkata. In between impressing the people with his grip over mathematics, Madhi is also killing people in multiple countries. Madhi meets his nemesis in an Interpol officer Roshi, played by Roshan Mathew. What follows when Madhi and Rishi come face to face will be seen in Cobra.

Meanwhile, Vikram will be seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan I, which will hit the big screens on September 30. He will feature in the role of Aditya Karikalan.

