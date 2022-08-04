Bimbisara OTT premiere: Kalyan Ram's Telugu period film to release on Netflix, Prime Video or ZEE5?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KALYANRAMFANS A still of Kalyan Ram from the movie Bimbisara

Bimbisara is all set to release in cinema halls on August 5. With the growing craze of South Indian films in the Hindi belt, it is expected that the upcoming film will be able to manage to draw in viewers. The movie's trailer has managed to generate buzz ahead of its release and it remains to be seen how much money it can earn at the box office. Reports have claimed that the makers have locked a deal with a major streaming service for the OTT premiere of Bimbisara after it has completed its theatrical run.

Bimbisara OTT release details

Fans and movie lovers would be able to watch Bimbisara in cinema halls from August 5. Those excited for the film's OTT premiere, know that as per the reports, Bimbisara will be available for streaming on ZEE5. The movie is carrying a solid buzz in the Telugu states but it remains to be seen how it will perform in the Hindi belt. Interestingly, despite the growing popularity of South Indian films in the North, Bimbisara will be released with subtitles and the Hindi dubbed version won't be out outside of key states.

Bimbisara movie details

Bimbisara stars Jr NTR's brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the title role of the Emperor of Magadh in the 5th century BC, along with Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain. The film is produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's home banner NTR Arts, which despite intense competition from other filmmakers, was able to put together this massive project. Through time travel, he portrays the ferocious King Bimbisara as well as his avatar in the current era.

Jr NTR praises half-brother Kalyan Ram for Bimbisara

The pre-release event for the mythology-based Bimbisara in Hyderabad witnessed a huge gala as RRR star Jr NTR returned to the public after a long absence. Everyone was moved by Jr NTR's impassioned speech about his brother. "If not Kalyan Ram, nobody else could have played and justified the role of Bimbisara," Jr NTR stated. He then praised director Vassishta for giving the film Bimbisara a fantastic shape despite being a debutante. He also revealed that Vassishta had informed him the basic idea for the story roughly two years ago, and that the finished product is now far better than his narration.

