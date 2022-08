Be Ready! Ranveer Singh signs up for two more seasons of 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Ranveer Singh

Looking at the success of the streaming non-fiction show 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls', it seems the producers have given a go-ahead to two more seasons of the same. The show, which dropped on Netflix last month, received positive response from the audience as it saw Ranveer in pursuit of a special flower for his lady love. It even sparked a meme fest as a clip from the show of Ranveer landing pecks on Bear's cheeks went viral.

A trade source informs that the shoot is expected to commence in September, "Ranveer is going off on a big adventure and this time it's going to be bigger and better. It seems like Ranveer is going to shoot two back to back seasons of 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' this September."

"The first season became the talk of the town and is being hailed as a brilliant interactive show which made all the right headlines, thanks to Ranveer. He will turn on his charismatic energy again for the next two seasons that will blow people's minds in terms of scale and action", the source adds. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan Twitter Reviews & Reactions: Fans call Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor episode 'bawaal'

Ranveer will be seen putting his body on the line to do some death-defying stunts in international locations.

The source further says, "Ranveer will invest his time and energy to make the next two seasons of 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' truly phenomenal. Ranveer is one of biggest disruptors that the Indian entertainment industry has ever witnessed and now his eyes are set to disrupt the digital space with 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'. He wants the thrill to go up with each season and he will put his body on the line to pull off super risky stunts to deliver a power-packed entertaining show for audiences."

On the film front, Ranveer recently wrapped 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which is a Karan Johar directorial. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Aamir Khan on Bollywood being overshadowed by South; KJo holds him responsible for THIS

He is also working on Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' which is slated for release on December 23 during Christmas time.

