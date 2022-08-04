Koffee With Karan: Aamir Khan on Bollywood being overshadowed by South; KJo holds him responsible for THIS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CINEPING Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan Season 7: Aamir Khan and his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan graced Karan Johar's chat show where they talked about their professional and personal lives. During the candid conversation, the filmmaker said that Aamir is responsible for losing the tonality in Hindi cinema that South cinema offers.

Karan claims Aamir is responsible for loss of tonality in Hindi cinema

He said, "There's been so much success that some of the South Industry films have offered us in terms of 'Baahubali', then 'RRR', 'KGF', and 'Pushpa' and some of our films that haven't been working. Is there a shift that's happened in our movies recently in terms of like there's a tonality that 'KGF' has or 'Pushpa' has that actually Hindi cinema used to have. We actually let go of it and you're responsible for it."

Explaining the reason why he finds Aamir responsible for all this, Karan added, "In the year 2001 you came up with two films 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Lagaan', both had new sensibilities, both had a new syntax in cinema then after that you came up with a film 'Rang De Basanti' in 2006, then you made 'Taare Zameen Par' right after that, with the result you started making a certain audience and filmmakers."

Denying the claims, Aamir replied, "You're wrong. Those were all heartland films. Those movies had emotions. They reach the common man. It's something that you will emotionally connect to. 'Rang De Basanti' is a very emotional film. It touches the people at grassroots." ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend and Aamir Khan's 'intolerant India' remark

"I am not saying make action films or crude films. Make good films with great stories but choose topics that are relevant to most people. Every filmmaker has the freedom to make what they want. But when you are picking something that the bulk of India is not really interested in... There are niche people who are interested, which most of us don't realise. That's what I feel is the difference," Aamir Khan added.

For the unversed, South Indian films in the past few years have performed exceptionally well globally. But Bollywood films like 'Prithviraj', Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' and Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' failed to bring audiences to the theatres.

Aamir Khan's Upcoming project

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer 'Laal Singh Chadha' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of 'Forrest Gump'.

