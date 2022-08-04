Koffee With Karan Twitter Reviews & Reactions: Fans call Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor episode 'bawaal'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LAALSINGH29 Koffee With Karan Twitter Reviews

Koffee With Karan Twitter Reviews & Reactions: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on the fifth episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 and needless to say, it was a blast. Both Aamir and Kareena maintained their poise and calm as they opened up about their personal and professional life. While Kareena charmed with her quirkiness and goofy tricks, Aamir was clearly the star of the night of being 'straight and savage' on the Koffee couch. Well, they managed to keep the audience stuck to the screens with their fun banter.

Needless to say, the fans called Aamir and Kareena the 'most entertaining' duo on KJo's show. The fifth episode of Karan's chat show ended on a very happy note, with the 'Sarfarosh' actor winning the rapid-fire round with 73 per cent votes of the live audience and Kareena taking home the quick buzzer hamper. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep5 Highlights: Kareena-Aamir discuss divorce, sex & give extremely boring rapid fire

Koffee With Karan Twitter Reviews & Reactions:

In the rapid fire round, Karan asked Kareena if ‘quality sex’ after babies is a myth or a fact. Without blinking an eye, Kareena told him, "You wouldn’t know". To get an answer, KJo warns her by saying that his mother would be watching the show. Just in time, Aamir interrupted saying, “Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people’s sex life?” ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Aamir Khan on Bollywood being overshadowed by South; KJo holds him responsible for THIS

Meanwhile, Karan Johar tagged Kareena-Aamir's rapid-fire as the 'most boring' and 'worst' in the history of Koffee With Karan. The Laal Singh Chadha stars not only dodged questions but also refrained from taking sides when given Bollywood names to choose from.

