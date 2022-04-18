Thar Trailer Out: Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan come face to face for this Netflix thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILSKAPOOR Anil kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan's Thar Trailer Out

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is back with another thrilling story. On Monday, the actor dropped the trailer of his next film Thar which will stream on Netflix. The film will star his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the leading role and the father-son duo will be seen coming face to face in the gritty thriller. The film will premiere on the streaming service on 6th May 2022. Thar also stars legendary actor Satish Kaushik and the versatile Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Going by trailer, the film follows Siddharth (Harsh), an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh (Anil) investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth.

Watch Thar trailer here--

Talking about the film, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor shared, “The wait is almost over and we’re very excited to be handing our Film over to audiences all over the world. We’ve paid attention to the little details and they have added up to create a world and a narrative that is unique. Netflix is the perfect platform for Thar to reach audiences globally who will connect with the film

Talking about working with his son, Anil Kapoor shared, “I love working with young and new talent and with Thar bringing onboard young actors and filmmakers it gives me a completely different perspective on films. Returning to Netflix after AK vs AK and the audiences across the globe it traveled to, I can’t wait for Thar to premiere on the streaming service and for it to reach people across continents since it’s a unique story that audiences anywhere will enjoy."

The film also marks Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's debut as a producer. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film promises to be an immersive experience for its audience.