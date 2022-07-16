Tamil Rockerz trailer out: Arun Vijay starrer dives deep into dark side of digital piracy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ARUN VIJAY Tamil Rockerz trailer out

Tamil Rockerz trailer out: After a long wait, the trailer of director Arivazhagan's upcoming Tamil web series featuring actor Arun Vijay in the lead was released on Saturday. The web series, which is set to stream on the OTT platform SonyLIV from August 19, deep dives into the dark side of digital piracy and unravels the industry's battles against identifying the group that is involved in releasing pirated content. Arun Vijay took to Twitter and shred the trailer. He wrote, "The captivating trailer of #TamilRockerz is here!! Get ready to travel with #Rudhra and watch him unravel the mysterious dark web of deceit and lies..."

The show follows the journey of Rudra, a cop, who must fight against time, unruly fans, and an anonymous network of cyber pirates to secure a massively budgeted and highly anticipated movie, from the notorious piracy group.

Netizens reactions

In no time, netizens reacted to the trailer and expressed their excitement. A user wrote, "Thrilling master coming with one more thriller masterpiece." Another user said, "Arun Vijay's Look and voice." A user also claimed, "Tamil rockers will definitely release this series in hd." "Waiting..... For ArunVijay sambavam," wrote a user.

The series also has Vani Bhajan, Ishwarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and M.S. Bhaskar in pivotal roles. An AVM Productions web series, "Tamil Rockerz" has been directed by Arivazhagan and written by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan.

About the film's theme, Arun Vijay said: "Piracy has been a constant battle for the entertainment industry. However, in the fast-evolving world that feeds on digital advancements and technological innovations, piracy has taken newer forms. The show portrays this battle in brilliant detail.

"It's not often that you get to portray a character like Rudra, and it has been a delight. The show's concept is unique, and it is relevant in the present circumstances."

Watch the full trailer below:

-with IANS inputs