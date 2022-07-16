Sushmita Sen shares ethereal pic clicked by daughter Alisah; fans ask 'where is Lalit Modi?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen who has become the talk of the town after former IPL chairman and businessman Lalit Modi announced their relationship on Twitter shared a stunning picture of herself on social media on Saturday. Sharing a glimpse of her Maldives vacation, Sushmita looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white gown as she posed in front of a picturesque background. It seems like the actress did not want anymore assumptions from people and therefore clarified in the caption that the picture was clicked by her younger daughter Alisah Sen. The ex-Miss Universe also talked about 'power of noise cancellation' hinting towards the ongoing talks about her relationship with Modi. She wrote, "Ah Serenity & the power of noise cancellation!!! #trulyblessed Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen I love you guys beyond!!! #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Fans who have been eagerly waiting for Sushmita to share a picture with Lalit Modi took to the comments section and inquired about him. A user wrote, "Lalit Modi ne kyun nhi kheenchi pic? (Why Lalit Modi did not click the picture?) Another said, "Where is your boyfriend Lalit Modi.?" A user also mentioned, "So He is nowhere in her posts."

Lalit Modi's post about Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi surprised everyone on the night of July 14 when he posted several of his pictures with Sushmita from their holidays and social gatherings claiming that the two are dating. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one day by god's grace it will happen. Just announced that we are together (sic)," he had posted on his social handles.

Sushmita Sen breaks her silence on affair with Lalit Modi

Sushmita took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself with her daughters - Renee and Alisah. She wrote in the caption, "I'm in a happy place. NOT MARRIED... NO RINGS... Unconditionally surrounded by love!!" She further wrote in the caption, "Enough clarification given... Now back to life & work. Thank you for sharing in my happiness always... and for those who don't... it's #NYOB (none of your business) Anyway!! I love you guys!!"

Also read: Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship meme fest: Netizens mock their age gap, say 'wake me up when it's over'

For the unversed, Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Modi for 27 years, who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer. On the other hand, Sushmita Sen was dating model Rohman Shawal. The couple called it quits in December last year.

Also read: Is Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl's cryptic post targeted at her and Lalit Modi?