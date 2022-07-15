Is Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl's cryptic post targeted at her and Lalit Modi?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LALIT MODI INSTAGRAM/ROHMANSHAWL Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi, Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl has turned all eyes towards him with his latest post. On Friday, after Lalit Modi announced dating Sushmita, Roshman took to his Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic tweet. In the post, he advocated spreading love and not hate. While he did not take any names, netizens are wondering if the post is targeted at Sushmita and Lalit.

"Kisi pe hasne see agar tumko sukoon mil jaaye to hass lena, kyunki paresshan vo nahi tum ho," he wrote on his verified Instagram account followed by the hashtag #SpreadLoveNotHate. Take a look at Rohman Shawl's post.

sushmita and Rohman were in a relationship for over three years. The two were quite public about it and never shied away from confessing their love for each other or public display of affection. However, last year, speculations about them separating started doing the rounds when Sushmita made a post on Instagram and mentioned walking out of a futile relationship.

Late in December, putting all speculations to rest, actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen in a social media post confirmed her break-up with her beau Rohman Shawl and said that the relationship was long over.

Sushmita shared a picture with Shawl on Instagram and shared: "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over, the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories#gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

On the work front, Sushmita made her acting comeback with web series "Aarya", which delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

The show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. "Aarya" is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama "Penoza".

