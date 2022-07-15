Lalit Modi's son Ruchir Modi on business tycoon dating Sushmita Sen: I prefer...

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ruchir Modi, Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have got tounges wagging after the business tycoon announced their relationship. Their romantic photos have gone viral on social media, making everybody curious about them. A day later, former IPL chairman's son Ruchir Modi shared his thoughts about his father's dating life. He had a simple take when asked what he thinks about his father dating ex Miss Universe.

"It is his life and his decision,” ETimes quoted Ruchir Modi as saying. He refrained from making any further comment saying its' a family policy that they don't address personal matters in media.

Modi, 56, announced that he is dating Sushmita, 46, and intends to tie the knot with her soon. Modi surprised everyone on the night of July 14 when he posted several of his pictures with Sushmita from their holidays and social gatherings claiming that the two are dating. Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half' and describing it as a 'new beginning'.

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi.

However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Lalit Modi was married to Minal Modi for 27 years, who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer.

An official statement from Sushmita is awaited with regards to the announcement. Earlier, she was in a relationship with Rohman Shawl. Last year in December, the actress confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Rohman stating, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!."

