Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally breaks silence on being called 'second hand' after divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently garnering praise for her performance in the web show Citadel, finally broke her silence and spoke candidly about the trolling she faced after her divorce with Naga Chaitanya three years ago. In a talk with Galatta India, the 'O Antava Mawa' star said, ''Unfortunately, we live in a society which is so patriarchal in nature, that anytime something goes wrong, a woman gets subjected to… I’m not saying men don’t, men do, but a woman gets subjected to a lot more judgment and a lot more shaming, not just online, even in real life.''

Samantha's life after divorce

Talking about her life after getting divorce, she added, ''When a woman goes through a divorce, there's a lot of shame and stigma attached. I get a lot of comments saying 'second hand, 'used', and 'wasted life'. You're pushed into a corner where you are supposed to feel like you're a failure that you were once married and now you're not. And I do believe, it can be really hard for families and girls who've gone through.''

Samantha reveals why she redeigned her wedding gown

Talking about why she redesigned her wedding gown after separation, she further said, ''The reason why I repurposed my wedding gown was that - initially, it really hurt. I decided to flip it. I decided to own it. I am separated, I'm divorced. Things haven't been a fairytale. But, that does not mean I sit in a corner, cry about it and never ever have the courage to live again. It wasn't any kind of revenge or anything. It really wasn't a ginormous gesture. It was that - yes it has happened. I know it and I can't hide from it. This doesn't mean my life ends there. It begins where it ends.''

Meanwhile, she was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. She will next feature in Rakht Brahmand alongside Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. She also has Maa Inti Bangaram in the pipeline along with Atlee Kumar's next directorial, AAA.

