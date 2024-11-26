Mohini Dey finally breaks silence on dating rumours with AR Rahman post his divorce

Follow us on Image Source : X AR Rahman and his bassist Mohini Dey.

AR Rahman, who announced earlier this month his separation from his wife, Saira Banu, is still all over social media for one reason or another. After his separation, he has been making headlines for allegedly dating his bassist, Mohini Dey. Now, Mohini has finally broken her silence, spoken about such rumours, and expressed her disappointment. In an Instagram video, she put out her official statement to shut down such claims and even called AR Rahman her 'role model' and 'father figure'.

Watch the video:

Along with the video, Mohini also added a long note, which reads, ''It is utterly unbelievable to see the amount of misinformation and baseless assumptions/claims against me & @arrahman. It feels criminal that the media has vulgarised the two events. I honour my times as a kid working with @arrahman throughout my 8.5 years of working with him for his movies, tours, etc. It's disheartening to see that people have no respect, sympathy or empathy towards emotional matters like this. It saddens me to see people’s state of mind.''

''@arrahman is a legend and he is just like father to me! I have many role models & father figures in life that have played vital roles in my career and upbringing. To name a few- My dad who taught me everything music (who I lost a year ago) and then @ranjitbarot1 who introduced me to the industry, @louizbanksofficial who shaped me & @arrahman who gave me the freedom to shine in his shows and his musical arrangements during recording sessions. I cherish and treasure that and will always do!'' she added.

''Media/Paps do not understand the affect it has on people’s minds and lives. Be sensitive. I don't owe anyone any explanations but also, I don't want this to brew and interupt my day so, Kindly stop with the false claims & Respect our privacy. Love, Mo,'' she concluded.

For those late to the story, Mohini Dey also divorced her husband, Mark Hartsuch, the next day, AR Rahman announced his divorce.

