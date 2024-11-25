'Can I get my girlfriend...,' Ravi Shastri shares unheard story from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's dating era

Follow us on Image Source : X Ravi Shastri shares story from Anushka-Virat's dating era

The first Test match between India and Australia at Perth was everything an Indian expects from a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Not only did India's lethal bowling attack keep a hold on the hosts' throughput but Virat Kohli scored his 30th Test hundred, KL Rahul performed as per expectations and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal registered his name in the history books. The game ended on day 4 with India winning the Test with 295 runs. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the Man of the Match award after striking 8 wickets. Other than bang-on performances, the match also garnered attention after Virat's open declaration for Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma for the gazillionth time.

What did Ravi Shastri say?

After making his 81st international 100, Virat credited his wife Anushka Sharma for always supporting him. Adding on to this episode, now a video of former cricketer and head coach as well as current commentator Ravi Shastri is going viral on social media. In the video, Shastri can be seen sitting on a panel with former Australian cricketer Brett Lee and talking about Virat Kohli's dating era. "You know when I was the coach in 2015, Virat was not married then, he was dating Anushka. He came and he said, 'You know, only wives are allowed, can I get my girlfriend in?' I told him yeah sure but then Virat said that the Board is not allowing it, then I made the call and she came up and joined in. In the very first game, he got a 160 and in the same scenes, the flying kiss went up, just like yesterday. So yeah, she has been a big support for Virat," Shastri said.

Virat credited Anushka for the 81st 100

While talking about his 100 at the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Kohli said, 'Anushka has been right through my side, through thick and thin. So, she knows everything that goes behind the scenes, when I am in the room, what goes around in my head or when I made a few mistakes. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause you know, I don't want to hang around just for the sake of it. I take pride in performing for my country. So, Yeah! it feels amazing and the fact that she is here makes it even more special.'

