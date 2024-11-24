IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli sends flying kiss to Anushka Sharma after 81st century, credits her for standing by

Follow us on Image Source : X Virat Kohli sends flying kiss to Anushka Sharma after 81st century

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli scored his 81 century today at Adelaide during India vs Australia first test. After scoring the 30th Test hundred Virat Kohli blew a flying Kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma, who was presented in the stands. It is significant to note that Kohli notched up an international century for the first time in more than a year and soon after Virat Kohli scored his 100, India declared its innings to set a target of 534 runs for the hosts to chase.

Virat Kohli credits Anushka Sharma

Kohli hit a boundary to score his 100 but he didn't seem to have realised it soon. After taking the moment and conforming the 4, Virat acknowledged his century and audience applauses. Kohli then blew a flying kiss to his wife and waved a bat towards his team side. The 36-year-old looks noticeably happy after playing a significant knock for his team.

Later while talking about his 100 Kohli said, 'Anushka has been right through my side, through thick and thin. So, she knows everything that goes behind the scenes, when I am in the room, what goes around in my head or when I made a few mistakes. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause you know, I don't want to hang around just for the sake of it. I take pride in performing for my country. So, Yeah! it feels amazing and the fact that she is here makes it even more special.'

IND vs AUS so far

The first Test between India and Australia began on November 22, with India batting first and getting all out for just 150 runs. But it was India's lethal bowling that not only put Australians on the back foot but also got them to end the first innings for just 104 runs with the visitors taking a 46-run lead. In the second innings, the Indian openers played the entire second day without giving away any wickets. On Day 3, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 161 runs whereas KL Rahul departed at 77, giving a solid start to India's second innings. Batting at number 4, Kohli scored an unbeaten century in 143 balls and India gave Australia a target of 534.

Also Read: India's 'Don' Virat Kohli surpasses Bradman with 30th Test ton, scripts world record in Australia