Sonakshi Sinha got rejected by an actor due to 'age' factor, netizens speculate its Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor's name is included as a top performer. Even if the storyline of his films goes haywire, the actor always compensates with his acting. Maybe that's why several new-age actors in his generation of actresses want to work with Ranbir. Whichever actress he worked with, his chemistry proved to be very good. Whether it is Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with Deepika Padukone or Wake Up Sid with Konkana Sen, Ranbir's chemistry has been top-notch. But do you know that Ranbir Kapoor once refused to work with Sonakshi Sinha? Yes, it was a romantic comedy film that made headlines in the past and now it seems that Sonakshi Sinha has confirmed it, but indirectly.

What did Sonakshi Sinha say?

In an interview given to Zoom, Sonakshi said that women are judged more than men in the industry. She also confirmed that an actor refused to do a film with her in the past because he felt that Sonakshi looked older than him. She further said that she considers herself lucky that she did not have to work with that artist because she herself is not interested in working with such people. "Hey I am 5-6 years younger than you," the actresses concluded. Coincidentally Ranbir Kapoor is 5 years older than Sona.

For those who don't know, a few years back this rumour had taken over the headlines that Ranbir rejected a film with Sonakshi due to age factor. However, until now both the parties had not spoken anything on the matter. But now this interview by Sonakshi has made netizens believe that the actor is none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

Sonakshi reflects on industry expectations

The actor further added 'It is very clear that there are no such expectations from the hero in the industry, they do not have to face embarrassment for their age." The actor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She has not yet revealed her upcoming project's details.

