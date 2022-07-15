Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor dated brothers; are they Veer Pahariya, Shikhar Pahariya? Know about them

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Who are Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya? Netizens thronged google search to find out sibling brother that Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor dated after Karan Johar's blasting revelation on Koffee With Karan. In no time, they found out that apparently, they are Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya. Veer and Shikhar are the maternal grandsons of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Know more about their apparent relationship with the Bollywood actresses here:

Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan

If reports and rumours are to be believed, Veer Pahariya was Sara Ali Khan's boyfriend in the past. The Bollywood actress also admitted being in a relationship with him while speaking to a media portal before. She said, "He's the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life." She also clarified that Veer did not "break her heart" when they parted ways. The two dated before Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. In 2016, photos of them too surfaced on the Internet.

Reports claim that Veer, 28, moved to Dubai for higher education. He has an interest in music and aims to make a career out of it. He has also contributed by making music for films and web shows and has been associated with prestigious production houses too.

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor

Unlike Sara, Janhvi hasn't accepted nor spoken about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Reports claim that like her friend she also dated him before her Bollywood debut. Like his brother Veer, Shikhar too moved out of India for higher education.He went to London. Shikhar is said to be a trained horse rider and enjoys playing polo. He was a member of the Royal Jaipur Polo team that represented India at Berkshire Polo Club London in 2013.

He was employed as an investment analyst with London-based Wadhawan Global Capital, later he came back to India and joined Andromeda Financial Technology Services. In 2018, the brothers started India Wyn together, a gaming and entertainment business.

