Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth are officially divorced after 20 years marriage

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are officially divorced now. On November 27, the Chennai family court granted divorce to the couple, who had been married for 20 years. They are parents to two kids, Yatra and Linga. In January 2022, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa filed for divorce after announcing separation. While the two did not appear for the court hearing three times, both were finally present in the court for the in-camera proceedings on November 1.

Judge Subhadevi asked the former couple about their decision, following which they expressed their desire to part ways. The Judge then announced that the final verdict would be pronounced on November 27.

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's time together

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004 in a grand wedding in Chennai. The wedding ceremony was attended by many popular personalities. In January 2022, the former couple announced their separation and shared a joint statement on social media, which reads, ''18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaaya! Spread love.''

Aishwaryaa is the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth while Dhanush is the son of director Kasthuri Raja and Vijaylakshmi. After the separation, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa continue to co-parent their two kids.

