Mufasa The Lion King: Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Mufasa's journey is similar to his life

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS Mufasa The Lion King will release in cinemas on December 20, 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his next project, Mufasa: The Lion King. The makers of the film unveiled a special video wherein SRK is talking about Mufasa's journey and shared how this story sounds 'very similar'. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also posted the video and wrote, ''HEAR THE LEGACY OF 'MUFASA' FROM SHAH RUKH KHAN HIMSELF... #ShahRukhKhan narrates the story of #Mufasa, a journey that beautifully mirrors his own rise to superstardom. Watch #ShahRukhKhan bring #Mufasa to life in the #Hindi version of #MufasaTheLionKing....

This live-action spectacle - directed by #BarryJenkins - arrives in cinemas this #Christmas [20 Dec 2024] in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. The #Hindi version of #MufasaTheLionKing will also release in #IMAX.''

See the video:

In the video, he said, "Yeh kahani hai ek aise raja ki, jise siyasat ki roshni nahin, tanhaiyon ki virasat mili. Lekin uske labon mein basaa tha uska junoon, aur usi junoon se usne zameen se uth kar aasman ko chhoo liya. Zameen par toh kai badshah hukumat karte aaye hain, aur usne raaj kiya sabhi ke dilon ka."

Talking about Mufasa's zeal, SRK added, "Lekin uski ragon mein behta tha uska junoon. Aur ussi junoon se use zameen se uth kar aasmaan ko chua. Zameen par toh kayi Baadshah hukumat karte aaye hain par use raaj kiya sabhi ke dilon par (Many kings have ruled the earth, but he ruled everyone's hearts)." SRK said with a smile, "Kaafi milti julti hai na yeh kahaani, par yeh kahaani hai Mufasa ki (This story sounds very similar, but this is the story of Mufasa)."

Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to the iconic character of Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan voices Simba. Even the youngest member of the Khan family, AbRam, joins in as the voice of young Mufasa. Other voices include Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled a two-minute trailer of the film which began with Timon and Pumbaa who were seen sharing a lively moment with other jungle characters, but young Mufasa is visibly upset during the exchange. Mufasa soon meets another cub, Taka, whose father warns him to stay away from the "awara" (wanderer) Mufasa.

The trailer then shows the growing bond between Mufasa and Taka. As the jungle animals unite for a special mission, a powerful moment towards the end signals that Mufasa's time has come to step into his destiny. Also introducing AbRam Khan, Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, and Tamil

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Dhanush Vs Nayanthara continues, Raanjhanaa actor sues her for using 3-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan