Chhava's release date pushed to 2025? Know why the makers opted for postponement of Vicky Kaushal-starrer

Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited flick was set to hit the big screens on December 6, 2024, clashing with pan-India film and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, news of its postponement was trending on social media after trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared a post on his official handles. Taking to his X (previously called Twitter) handle and wrote, ''VICKY KAUSHAL - RASHMIKA - AKSHAYE KHANNA: 'CHHAAVA' NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... #Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on 14 Feb 2025... The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025.''

See the post:

Reason behind postponement

The makers of Chhava have not yet confirmed the postponement of the historical drama film. But if the reports are to be believed, the reason behind this pushback is being considered the clash with the highly-anticipated Telugu film, Pushpa 2. Looking at the immense hype and anticipation for the South film, it was clearly evident that the business of Chhava was bound to face a serious dent at the box office.

The second possible reason for this postponement could also be to release Chhava on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, since the film holds a special significance to the iconic figure. The film is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

About the film

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, who is also playing the love interest of Allu Arjun in his film.

