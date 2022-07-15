Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship meme fest: Netizens mock their age gap, say 'wake me up when it's over'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship meme fest

After Indian Premier League founder Lalit Modi announced that he is dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, netizens got back to their favourite work. The news made netizens go restless and they can’t stop themselves from sharing hilarious memes. On Thursday, Modi took to his Twitter and dropped a string of pictures with the 'Main Hoon Naa' actress and wrote," Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47- a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure"

Soon after the IPL Founder announced their linkup, netizens mocked them for their age gap. A user wrote, "It's not the first time we are seeing Sushmita Sen in a relationship with an older man." Another said, "Two minutes of silence for men who work out for 2 to 3 hours to look their best & Girls who claim it's not about money! #LalitModi #SushmitaSen." ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh reacts to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s dating news

Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Lalit is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018.

On the other hand, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah. ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen's family didn't know about her dating Lalit Modi, here's how Rajeev Sen reacted

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Aankhen' actor was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya Season 2, which gathered positive responses from the netizens. Sushmita recently announced that the production work for the third season of her crime thriller series 'Aarya' has already begun.

(With ANI inputs)