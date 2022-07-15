Ranveer Singh reacts to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s dating news

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH, LALIT MODI Ranveer Singh, Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen is in a relationship with Lalit Modi! IPL founder shocked everyone with his latest post on Instagram where he announced his relationship with the Bollywood actress. Soon, everyone poured in love for the couple. Apart from netizens, the particular announcement also caught Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's attention. Reacting to Lalit's Instagram post with Sushmita, Ranveer dropped a red heart and nazar amulet emojis in the comment section.

Lalit Modi confirms dating Sushmita Sen

On Thursday evening, Lalit shared mushy pictures from the couple's trip to Maldives Islands and called Sushmita his 'better half' in the caption. In the post, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

As images of Modi and Sushmita went viral on social media, speculation rose around their marriage. However, Modi confirmed that they are not married as of now and are just in a relationship. "In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER," he added. However, Sushmita has not shared the news about her relationship with Lalit on social media, yet. ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen's relationships: Lalit Modi, Rohman Shawl to Randeep Hooda, actress dated THESE celebs

Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani. The duo tied the knot in October of 1991. They share two children together, son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Modi is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018.

On the other hand, earlier, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah. ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi are dating! Fans say 'what a surprise?'

In a recent conversation with author Twinkle Khanna, Sushmita shared that she was close to getting married thrice in the past. "I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can't tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can't let me get into a messy affair," she said.