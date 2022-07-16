Saturday, July 16, 2022
     
Shehzada new release date: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer to clash with Karan Johar's film; details inside

Shehzada new release date: It's Kartik Aaryan vs Karan Johar at the box office as their upcoming films will be releasing in theatres on the same day. Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite Kartik.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2022 16:19 IST
Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK, KARAN Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Shehzada new release date: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film is all set to have a theatrical clash with Karan Johar's directorial  Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as both the films have locked the same release date. This would be the first time Kartik and Karan's film will compete at the box office against each after their fallout. The film which was previously slated to release on November 4, 2022 will now release next year on 10th Feb, on the Valentine's Day weekend. On Saturday, Kartik took to his Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers along with a still from the film. He wrote, "Shehzada Returns Home. Feb 10th 2023."

Take a look:

About Shehzada 

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is touted as an action-packed family musical film. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of the film. This would also mark Kriti and Kartik's second collaboration together after 2019 hit movie Luka Chuppi. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's fallout 

For the unversed, Kartik was roped in for Karan Johar's Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor but Kartik was later ousted from the film 'due to unprofessional circumstances'. Earlier this year, Kartik also opened up about his fallout with KJo's Dharma Productions. When he was asked if this can affect his acreer since he has no background in the film industry, Kartik stated, "I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now)."

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects 

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's production 'Freddy' with Alaya F. He will also be working on Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled movie. 

'Kartik Aaryan is a thorough professional', claim Shehzada producers after film controversy

Kartik Aaryan fan proposes marriage to him with Rs 20 crore offer, Shehzada actor has a witty reply

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Films: Actor set to bowl over viewers with Shehzada, Captain India and others

Kriti Sanon's upcoming film

Kriti Sanon also has many projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Ganpath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this she also has Adipurush with south superstar Prabhas. 

