Fanboy Moment! Kartik Aaryan gets a warm hug from Shah Rukh Khan at an event. Video goes viral

Kartik Aaryan and Shah Rukh Khan

It was a fanboy moment for Kartik Aaryan, when he recently met his favourite superstar Shah Rukh Khan fan. Their fans went berserk as the two hugged and interacted with each other at an event. The video happens to be from the time both SRK and Kartik were attending an event in Dubai. In the video, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota hai' actor can be seen greeting Kartik Aaryan as he makes a dashing entry to the event venue.

In the video, the two actors can be seen dressed in all white, standing next to a bike. They leaned forward to hug each other after which SRK affectionately patted Kartik's cheeks the former smiled. Kartik Aaryan's ear-to-ear grin on meeting SRK says it all.

Ever since, the fan armies of both the actors have erupted on the Internet praising the two. One wrote, "The mentor, the inspiration to many stars. The way he greets Kartik is simply awwwdorable." Another fan called them 'self-made stars and legends.' One commented, "Awww look at the way he touches Kartik's cheek is filled with so much warmth and humbleness. He is a true rockstar." ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour after purchasing quadruplex for Rs 119 crore?

Earlier, a few media reports had suggested that Kartik had moved out of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan owned Red Chillies Productions film titled 'Freddy', which was supposed to be directed by Ajay Bahl. Following such reports, the fans of both the actors were divided. But, the recent occasion brought the two groups together with many of them addressing the stars as the 'King and Prince of Bollywood'.

Kartik Aaryan and Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

SRK, who has completed three decades in the Hindi film industry, will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming 'Pathaan'. He will share screen space with his 'Chennai Express' co-star Deepika Padukone and it also features John Abraham in a pivotal role. He is also joining hands with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for 'Jawan' and also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', which also stars Taapsee Pannu. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shares monochrome picture of the superstar & leaves Internet in tizzy

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor will next be seen in Freddy with Alaya F.