Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/POOJADADLANI Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shares monochrome picture of the superstar & leaves Internet in tizzy

Highlights Be it Shah Rukh Khan's new post or his leaked picture, everything goes viral in no time

His manager Pooja Dadlani treated everyone with the actor's latest black and white picture

In the photograph, the superstar is seen looking at the camera and smiling

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge fan following not just in India but all across the world. This is the reason why everyone wishes to know more about him. Be it his new post or his leaked picture, everything goes viral in no time. A recent incident took place when his manager Pooja Dadlani treated everyone with the actor's latest black and white picture. The photo has caused a tizzy on social media as it gave a glimpse of the ever-handsome actor, who is gearing up for his roaring comeback after a hiatus of 4 years. Shared by Dadlani on Instagram and seems to be King Khan's recent image. In the photograph, the superstar is seen looking at the camera and smiling.

Appearing to be straight out of a Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot, Shah Rukh wore a full-sleeve tee and cargo pants, oozing oh-so-handsome vibes from the picture. Sharing the picture, Dadlani wrote: "In a world full of Trends - A Timeless Classic!"

Have a look:

As soon as the picture was shared on social media, fans went crazy and rushed to the comment section and shared their excitement. Meanwhile, many fans are speculating if this is Shah Rukh's new look. The answer to this can only be revealed by the superstar himself, who's all geared up for his upcoming movie 'Pathaan.'

On the work front, SRK, who has completed three decades in the Hindi film industry, will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming 'Pathaan'. He will share screen space with his 'Chennai Express' co-star Deepika Padukone and it also features John Abraham in a pivotal role.

He is also joining hands with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for 'Jawan' and also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', which also stars Taapsee Pannu.